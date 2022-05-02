Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were arrested after Cotton County Sheriff’s deputies found one pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Both Melvin Stevenson and Dominique Crane were arrested following the find.

According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for speeding on Friday.

During that traffic stop, they saw marijuana paraphernalia which led deputies to search their car.

Authorities say they found Methamphetamine in a shoebox the total amount of that meth weighed to be at least one pound.

