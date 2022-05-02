First Alert Forecast: A Conditional Set Up Yet Again This Afternoon | 5/2AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another round of severe storms will be possible again this afternoon* into the evening with all hazards possible. That if the cap breaks that is. Let’s talk about this set up more into detail:

The cap will play a big role in the forecast this afternoon. The cap is dry air aloft that spreads horizontally over the area. Thunderstorms when they develop, need lift (this comes typically from a cold front accelerating the storm energy high into the atmosphere (think of the towering cumulus nimbus clouds)), thunderstorms need moisture (dew points in the 60s) and instability. Dry air and thunderstorms are like oil/ water… they don’t mix. The dry air aloft limits and essentially breaks off any upward development of these thunderstorms despite all the ingredients being present. Sometimes thunderstorms CAN break through this layer of dry air but it’s all conditional.

Another way to look at the cap is the typical Mentos/ soda bottle reference. We all know what happens when you put a whole Mentos in a bottle of Diet Coke- there’s a reaction that occurs and the lid to the soda bottle shoots off. Think of the ingredients for severe weather like the Mentos and the dry air like the soda cap. There will be an explosive reaction if the entire Mentos is put into the bottle but the smaller and smaller that Mentos gets (despite all the ingredients for a reaction being present) the less likely the overall reaction would cause the lid to the bottle to pop off. Hopefully this helps you understand our set up in place a bit better.

All modes of severe weather will be possible if these storms manage to break through the cap, which will result in hail up to the size of baseballs, wind gusts up to 80mph, and a few strong tornadoes are not out of the question. Heavy rainfall will lead to flooding concerns for SE counties.

Outside of storms, look for a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures rising into the low 80s east with mid 90s west. South winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the 30s. Critical fire danger concerns will be in place given the dry air, warm temperatures, south winds and low relative humidity. A Red Flag Warning is posted for Harmon, Hardeman, Foard, Childress and Cottle counties until 8PM.

All storms will exit the area by tomorrow morning with temperatures falling into the upper 40s to low 50s.m A cold front will move in tonight cooling things off into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon tomorrow. Winds behind the front will shift towards the northeast at 10 to 15mph. There will be a break in precipitation tomorrow so look for dry conditions and partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning, a warm front will lift north allowing for a strong surge of moisture into our area. At the same time this is happening, another low pressure system will track across the lower-48 developing a set up for strong to severe storms in our area Wednesday afternoon and evening. All severe weather hazards will be possible (large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes) along with heavy rain leading to flooding concerns. Several rounds of precipitation will result in an increasing threat of flash flooding lasting through Thursday morning so it’s likely that a flood watch may eventually be issued.

Wednesday, outside of the storm threat, will see mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures rising into the low to mid 80s. South winds at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts higher. Showers/ thunderstorms will linger into Thursday morning but clearing is expected heading into midday. Highs by the end of the week will remain in the upper 70s (Thursday) and low to mid 80s (Friday).

I will say that some model data is suggesting triple digit high temperatures for the weekend but for now I’m going with low 90s for Saturday, mid 90s on Sunday. Both days will see a mix of sun and clouds with breezy south winds.

Have a good day and stay weather aware! -LW

