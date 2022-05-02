Expert Connections
Fort Sill-Apache Tribe to host career fair ahead of casino opening

By Caitlin Williams
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, May 3, the Fort Sill-Apache Tribe will host a career fair to hire employees for the new Warm Springs Casino in Anadarko.

The career fair will be held from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Fort Sill-Apache Tribal Complex Gymnasium at 43187 US Highway 281 in Apache.

The Tribe is looking to hire new team members for all open positions. On-the-spot interviews will also be held. See all positions and fill out an application form here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

