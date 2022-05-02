‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re following an incident that left two staff members injured at the Lawton Correctional Facility.

Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.

That has not been confirmed.

7News Reporter Diamond Hubbard reached out to the Lawton Correctional Facility and was advised to call the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

They sent us a statement that says two staff members “were” treated for minor injuries.

The agency tells us they have no additional information to share pending the outcome of an investigation.

