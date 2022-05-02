Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Jackie Robinson’s used All-Star Game bat sells for $1.08 million

Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.
Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.(Goldin Auctions)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Baseball legend Jackie Robinson’s All-Star Game bat sold for $1 million in an auction Saturday.

Goldin Auctions announced the sale of the 1949 bat, which came directly from Rachel Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s widow.

Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.
Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.(Goldin Auctions)

While it is rare for a baseball bat to fetch more than $1 million, the sale was not an all-time record.

That record belongs to the bat Babe Ruth used to hit his first home run for the Yankees, which sold for $1.2 million.

The single-most expensive piece of Jackie Robinson memorabilia is a game-worn Brooklyn Dodgers Jersey. His famous number 42 Jersey sold for more than $4.2 million last year.

Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.
Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.(Goldin Auctions)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Emergency responders saved a lost person near Lake Ellsworth Saturday night.
Porter Hill VFD, LPD officers rescue lost person near Lake Ellsworth
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop
Another round of severe storms will be possible again this afternoon into the evening with all...
First Alert Forecast: A Conditional Set Up Yet Again This Afternoon | 5/2AM
First Alert Forecast 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Strong-to-severe storms arrive in Texoma this evening

Latest News

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
Report: Supreme Court draft suggests Roe could be overturned
FILE - This undated family photo shows Madeleine McCann. The parents of Madeleine McCann, a...
British girl Madeleine McCann still missing after 15 years
We’ll see a brief break from severe weather as today will remain dry and cool
First Alert Forecast: Cool & Dry this Tuesday | 5/3AM
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Missouri execution would be just fifth this year in the US
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Aid workers prep stretchers, toys for Mariupol evacuees