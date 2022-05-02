LPD, LFD fundraise with basketball game Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A slam dunk for a good cause Sunday, with the Lawton Police and Fire Departments playing against each other in a basketball fundraiser game.

The game’s been put off due to COVID for a couple years, but officers and firefighters were excited to start back up.

Each team picks a cause to donate proceeds to.

LPD’s proceeds go to the Officer Down Memorial, which honors officers, prison guards and K9′s killed in the line of duty.

Sergeant Timothy Jenkins said the officers all care about giving back and bonding with the community.

“Our police department, our community support us in a lot of things that we do,” Jenkins said. “That charity’s just one of them, so for our police department being able to give back to that charity and let our officers know that have been here, and that are also coming onto our department that that’s something we support and it could happen to any one of us. It’s tremendous for us to be able to do that.”

The fire department’s proceeds benefit the union scholarship, which goes to student firefighters continuing their education.

LFD won the game, 70-40.

