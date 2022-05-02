Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

LPD, LFD fundraise with basketball game Sunday

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A slam dunk for a good cause Sunday, with the Lawton Police and Fire Departments playing against each other in a basketball fundraiser game.

The game’s been put off due to COVID for a couple years, but officers and firefighters were excited to start back up.

Each team picks a cause to donate proceeds to.

LPD’s proceeds go to the Officer Down Memorial, which honors officers, prison guards and K9′s killed in the line of duty.

Sergeant Timothy Jenkins said the officers all care about giving back and bonding with the community.

“Our police department, our community support us in a lot of things that we do,” Jenkins said. “That charity’s just one of them, so for our police department being able to give back to that charity and let our officers know that have been here, and that are also coming onto our department that that’s something we support and it could happen to any one of us. It’s tremendous for us to be able to do that.”

The fire department’s proceeds benefit the union scholarship, which goes to student firefighters continuing their education.

LFD won the game, 70-40.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kevin Stitt announces lawsuit against Swadley's Bar-B-Q.
Oklahoma pursues legal action against restaurant
Three OU meteorology students killed while storm chasing Friday evening
Three OU meteorology students killed in wreck after storm chasing Friday evening
First Alert Forecast 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Strong-to-severe storms arrive in Texoma this evening
Lawton Fire and Police Departments responded to the crash a little after noon.
Traffic detoured after wreck on Cache Rd. Saturday
7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible tonight; several days ahead
7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible tonight; several days ahead

Latest News

Emergency responders saved a lost person near Lake Ellsworth Saturday night.
Porter Hill VFD, LPD officers rescue lost person near Lake Ellsworth
First Alert Forecast 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Strong-to-severe storms arrive in Texoma this evening
7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible tonight; several days ahead
7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible tonight; several days ahead
Parks Jones Realty and Naturescape handed out a grand total of 350 Lob Lolly Pine trees...
Tree giveaway celebrates Arbor Day weekend in Lawton