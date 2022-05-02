Expert Connections
Nike releases limited-edition shoes to honor Gigi Bryant’s sweet 16

The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when they were released Sunday.(Nike)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Nike launched a limited-edition shoe to honor Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant on what would have been her sixteenth birthday.

The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when they were released Sunday.

Nike said in a statement that the shoes “honor the legacy that Kobe and Gigi built… To the fans that have embodied the Mamba Mentality from the beginning and the young hoopers that have pushed Gigi’s love for the game forward, this one’s for you.”

The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when they were released Sunday.(Nike)

According to Nike, profits from the shoe sales will be donated to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit that supports underprivileged athletes.

Kobe and Gigi Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020 when Gigi was 13 years old. May 1, 2022 would have been her sweet 16.

