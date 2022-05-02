Porter Hill VFD, LPD officers rescue lost person near Lake Ellsworth

LAKE ELLSWORTH, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency responders saved a lost person near Lake Ellsworth Saturday night.

Just before midnight, the Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Department was paged out to a person in distress call on the west side of the lake.

Callers reported they could hear an individual in the woods, yelling for help.

Porter Hill and two officers from the Lawton Police Department located the person after a two hour search.

The individual was treated by Apache EMS.

In a Facebook post, Porter Hill officials said they were “proud to have been able to help and make sure they were safe.”

