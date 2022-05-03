Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Another storm system brings severe weather on Wednesday

Following storms a rapid warmup is expected over the weekend
First Alert Weather 10pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Storms will be forced from north to south and come to an end around midnight. Damaging wind gusts and moderate sized hail will be the main threat for any ongoing storms. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and winds will be out of the north at 15-20 mph with higher wind gusts.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny-to-partly cloudy with highs only rebounding into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. Overall, it will be a brief break from severe weather.

Another storm system evolves from the Pacific Northwest and brings another opportunity for severe weather in Texoma on Wednesday. At the moment, there is a slight (2/5) to enhanced (3/5) risk for severe weather. There will be the chance for large hail, damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two for any embedded supercells that develop. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and a plan in place.

Once the storm system ejects off towards the northeast showers and thunderstorms will gradually come to an end early Thursday morning. A quick developing upper-level ridge will expand across the Southern Plains allowing temperatures to soar into the low-to-mid 90s throughout the upcoming weekend.

