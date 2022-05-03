Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather with the possibility of tornadoes on Wednesday

Lingering storms Thursday morning before clearing takes place
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy with the chance for isolated showers and rumbles of thunder overnight and by the morning commute. Lows will fall into the mid 50s with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday with numerous strong-to-severe thunderstorms expected to develop along a warm front, dry line and another cold front. All modes of severe weather will be possible. The threats include wind gusts up to 60-80 mph, hail up to the size of baseballs, isolated tornadoes (a strong EF-2+ tornado is also possible), and flooding. A Flood Watch has been issued for Wednesday morning through Thursday at noon. Multiple rounds of strong-to-severe storms will be possible for portions of Texoma. The best chance for widespread thunderstorms activity will come by the evening commute and into the overnight hours.

There will be a few lingering showers and storms through the late morning hours of Thursday before gradual clearing takes place during the afternoon.

A quick develop ridge of high pressure will expand across the Southern Plains and Deep South allowing for a rapid warmup into the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

