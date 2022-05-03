Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Emu on the loose: Officers wrangle bird that traveled over 30 miles from home

An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding...
An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding officers.(City of Lenoir Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR, N.C. (Gray News) – North Carolina officers found themselves taking an unusual suspect into custody over the weekend.

Officers with the City of Lenoir Police Department responded to a call for an emu that showed up at a home Saturday.

The female emu, named Kevin, walked up and laid down next to a father and his three children, which came as a shock to the family.

The dad called the police to help with catching Kevin.

An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding...
An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding officers.(City of Lenoir Police Department)

The officers managed to get a dog leash on Kevin, fed her by hand and put her into a neighbor’s fenced-in backyard.

The Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division then came out to pick up and care for Kevin until her owners could be located.

The authorities discovered that Kevin lives in Moravian Falls, which is over 30 miles northeast of Lenoir.

Emus are the second-largest living birds by height, following the ostrich.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop
Emergency responders saved a lost person near Lake Ellsworth Saturday night.
Porter Hill VFD, LPD officers rescue lost person near Lake Ellsworth
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Hugh Bish Elementary Teacher Donna Schlegel received a check for $2,500, after she was...
Hugh Bish teacher wins big prize from local dealership

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on his way...
Biden visits Lockheed plant as weapons stockpile strained
Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that...
Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Senate vows vote on abortion, but not filibuster changes
Actor Johnny Depp waits for the jury to come in the courtroom after a break, at the Fairfax...
Depp trial: Psychologist testifies actor assaulted Heard