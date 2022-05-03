First Alert Forecast: Cool & Dry this Tuesday | 5/3AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’ll see a brief break from severe weather as today will remain dry and cool. Dry meaning no precipitation is expected but also dry as in it won’t be as muggy either. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures by the afternoon rising into the upper 60s east with low to mid 70s elsewhere. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the mid 20s. While it’ll be be an unseasonably cool day for early May standards, we’ll at least see a quiet weather day. Tomorrow... not so much.

A closed low will move across the Southern Plains late tonight shifting winds back towards the south. This will increase the low-level moisture and as a weak disturbance overnight also moves in, some showers and thunderstorms will develop just before sunrise for our area. Some storms may be elevated, just under severe weather criteria producing small hail and wind gusts under 60mph. Morning temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s. Outside of showers and storms, look for mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Southeast winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher.

With the low pressure system, a dry line and a warm-front stalling near I-40 this creates another area of concern for storms. All ingredients for severe weather will be present (the moisture, the lift, the instability and even winds turning with height), so all modes of severe weather are possible late tomorrow evening into Thursday afternoon.

A cold front will move in late tomorrow night and shower and severe thunderstorms are expected along the front as it moves through the viewing area. As mentioned previously, all severe hazards are possible: in the strongest of storms, hail up to the size of baseballs, 60 to 80mph wind gusts, isolated but strong tornadoes and heavy rainfall resulting in flooding. The forecast will continue to change/ evolve so check back frequently throughout the day and stay weather aware!

After the front moves in, high temperatures by Thursday afternoon will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s. Northwest winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher.

As the storm system exits, high pressure will settle in resulting in strong ridging to set in. Friday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph. Temperatures over the weekend are expected to soar into the 90s and likely the low 100s for some western counties! We’ll see a return of gusty south winds over Saturday and Sunday so near-critical fire danger concerns will be present both afternoons.

Have a good day! -LW

