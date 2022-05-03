Expert Connections
Hugh Bish teacher wins big prize from local dealership

Hugh Bish Elementary Teacher Donna Schlegel received a check for $2,500, after she was...
Hugh Bish Elementary Teacher Donna Schlegel received a check for $2,500, after she was nominated by several people in her school district.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One hard-working Lawton teacher received a blessing in the form of a big check, after winning Classic Chevrolet’s Red River Best Teacher Appreciation Award.

Hugh Bish Elementary Teacher Donna Schlegel received a check for $2,500, after she was nominated by several people in her school district.

Schlegel said she isn’t sure how to feel about the award, but she says the whole thing is unbelievable.

“I am overwhelmed, I am excited,” Schlegel said. “To be nominated is just unbelievable, and he said there were so many applicants, and there were more than one person who nominated me. And the nice things that they said I just wanted to cry it’s just so sweet.”

As far as what she plans to do with the money, she says she isn’t sure but her boss made her promise that she can’t spend any of it on school supplies.

