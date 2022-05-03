Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

The spicy chicken sandwich is back at Popeyes with a new twist

Popeyes launches a new spicy chicken sandwich.
Popeyes launches a new spicy chicken sandwich.(Popeyes, CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Get them while they last.

Popeyes is dropping a new saucy version of its popular chicken sandwich Tuesday.

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich features hand-battered crispy chicken and pickles on a brioche bun.

What’s new is the sauce: a blend of buttermilk ranch and spicy Buffalo flavoring.

Popeyes says the sandwich will only be available for a limited time, like in 2019, when the restaurant first launched its chicken sandwich.

The sandwich was so popular when it was first introduced, it sold out in a couple of weeks and sparked long lines and confrontations at several Popeyes locations.

Popeyes also kicked off “The Chicken Sandwich War” between fast-food franchises, including McDonald’s, Wendys and KFC. The other fast food restaurants introduced their own version of the chicken sandwich to compete with the Popeyes original.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop
Emergency responders saved a lost person near Lake Ellsworth Saturday night.
Porter Hill VFD, LPD officers rescue lost person near Lake Ellsworth
Hugh Bish Elementary Teacher Donna Schlegel received a check for $2,500, after she was...
Hugh Bish teacher wins big prize from local dealership
Another round of severe storms will be possible again this afternoon into the evening with all...
First Alert Forecast: A Conditional Set Up Yet Again This Afternoon | 5/2AM

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on his way...
Biden visits Lockheed plant as weapons stockpile strained
More than 200 sailors move off an aircraft carrier after multiple suicides.
More than 200 sailors moved off Navy aircraft carrier after multiple suicides
Russian President Vladimir Putin could officially declare war on Ukraine by May 9.
Officials: Putin may officially declare war
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety
Actor Johnny Depp waits for the jury to come in the courtroom after a break, at the Fairfax...
Depp libel suit moves ahead against Heard after resting case