Students learn STEM through water rockets at Almor West

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A field next to Almor West Elementary was transformed into a launch pad for water rockets Monday morning.

Third through 5th graders have been learning how to be rocket scientists the past 2 weeks, not only designing and building the rockets, but they also had to build a special capsule for their “Eggstronauts” to shoot up into the sky and back again without a crack.

And today was the special day where they got to see all their hard work finally pay off.

“They all succeeded,” teacher Ray Kimbrell said. “Whether they succeeded in the mission or not, is whether the egg cracked or didn’t crack. But it was a success for all of them, because they were able to design something and then evaluate it.”

Kids got to hone their STEM skills in Almor West’s Elementary MakerSpace class which is an entirely hands on experience, where kids learn how to design, build, experiment, and evaluate.

Kimbrell says that is why a class like this is so important for students.

“Alot of the hands on activities have disappeared from the classroom. Especially with COVID these last few years, kids staying at home, learning from home, limited contact with each other. It’s been extremely difficult to do any hands on activities where they’re all able to touch the same materials. And some of them, this is the first time they’ve ever done an experiment like this, or a project like this.”

Kimbrell has been doing this experiment with his students for the past 15 years, and says the kids always love it.

