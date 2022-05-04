Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

10-year-old sworn in as junior officer to nearly 400 law enforcement agencies

Junior CBP Officer Devarjaye Daniel recites the Oath of Office for the 388th time as he joined...
Junior CBP Officer Devarjaye Daniel recites the Oath of Office for the 388th time as he joined CBP's ranks.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) – A 10-year-old battling terminal cancer passed up the chance of going to Walt Disney World to become the youngest officer to be sworn into U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Devarjaye Daniel is now a sworn officer of nearly 400 law enforcement agencies, far surpassing his wish of being sworn into 100.

“This is right up his alley,” Theodis Daniel, Devarjaye’s father told CBP. “He turned down a trip to Disney World because law enforcement is all he wants to do.”

“It was my distinct pleasure to welcome ‘DJ’ into the CBP family,” said CBP Port Director Shawn Polley after administering the oath.

DJ went through training and was introduced to intellectual property rights violations where he questioned a fake purse.

The 10-year-old worked with K-9 teams and got to open a package of undeclared currency where he found three large stacks of bills, putting a smile on his face.

CBP said the boy’s keen eye even led to the seizure of apples from a traveler from El Salvador, as they are prohibited to prevent foreign pest and plant diseases.

DJ wrapped up his first day on the job with hugs, handshakes and spreading joy.

He has been sworn in as a junior officer 388 times.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Following storms that rolled through Texoma Monday night, Good Morning Texoma takes a look at...
Cyril sees damage after Monday night storms
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

Latest News

The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers recently seized two large shipments of...
U.S. Customs seize 460 counterfeit Rolex watches from China worth $10.1 million
A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board will immediately begin focusing on...
DHS disinformation board’s work, plans remain a mystery