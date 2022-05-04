Cameron University begins registration for summer camps

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is making camp fun and educational this summer with activities and crafts.

CU will host two summer children’s camps, starting on May 31 and continuing throughout the summer.

The first, Creative Expressions Art in the Afternoon 2022, features four different art sessions, for kids ages 6 to 12-years.

Classes begin on May 31 and run through July 21 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Registration is $125 per student, with a 20 percent discount for each additional child.

The second camp, Fine Arts Summer Art Institute 2022, runs each Friday throughout June and July.

Offering two sessions, with four classes each, for ages 13 to 18-years.

Registration is $40 per student.

More information can be found by contacting (580) 581-2452.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.