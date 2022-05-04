Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cameron University begins registration for summer camps

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is making camp fun and educational this summer with activities and crafts.

CU will host two summer children’s camps, starting on May 31 and continuing throughout the summer.

The first, Creative Expressions Art in the Afternoon 2022, features four different art sessions, for kids ages 6 to 12-years.

Classes begin on May 31 and run through July 21 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Registration is $125 per student, with a 20 percent discount for each additional child.

The second camp, Fine Arts Summer Art Institute 2022, runs each Friday throughout June and July.

Offering two sessions, with four classes each, for ages 13 to 18-years.

Registration is $40 per student.

More information can be found by contacting (580) 581-2452.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Following storms that rolled through Texoma Monday night, Good Morning Texoma takes a look at...
Cyril sees damage after Monday night storms
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

Latest News

Area letter carriers will accept donations for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
Stamp out hunger event begins next week
Lawton Public Schools Administrator Stephanie Hime.
OASA names Stephanie Hime Administrator of the Year
Kevin Hime receives Superintendent of the Year award
Cameron University begins registration for summer camps