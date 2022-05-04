Expert Connections
Citizens assess damage after Cyril tornado

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma families are picking up the devastation left behind after an EF-1 tornado ripped through Cyril.

A mobile home was destroyed, and a brick home took substantial damage to it’s roof and wall, after a shed was picked up and thrown into the side of the house.

Several other buildings were damaged, to include a horse barn and another home.

Nobody was hurt.

Margie Johnson experienced the storm first hand and said her son had been renovating his mobile home.

But wasn’t home when it was reduced to rubble overnight.

“He lost everything and he has nothing to start over with,” Johnson said. “But I’m just thankful that we’re all alive and safe. And we’ll try to get us some shelter.”

Johnson said her daughter, who also lives nearby, was feeding her baby in her high chair when the storms rolled through.

She didn’t have enough time to take her out of the chair when the winds kicked up, and rushed her children into shelter, high-chair and all.

And a neighbor, Monte Snider, who has lived nearby for 40 years, was set to move to Enid next week; plans that, ultimately, had to be changed due to the damage their home received.

But thankfully, his family wasn’t staying at the house during the tornado in anticipation of their move... which may have saved their lives.

“We feel very fortunate that we were not here when all this happened, because knowing how we are, we probably would’ve been sitting there in the house watching TV watching the coverage of all the storms and all that kind of stuff,” Snider said. “If we would’ve been here, we would’ve probably been killed. So we feel very fortunate to have survived it all.”

He said he never thought his house would’ve been hit by a tornado in the decades he lives there, but stresses that everyone should take these storms seriously, no matter where you are.

