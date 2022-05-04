Expert Connections
Duncan Area Literacy Council hosts fundraiser

Duncan Area Literacy Council will have a fundraiser at Don Jose in Duncan on May 5.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Literacy Council is holding a fundraiser this Thursday, on Cinco de Mayo at Don Jose Mexican restaurant in Duncan.

All visitors need to do is mention the Duncan Area Literacy Council to their server, and 100 percent of the meal cost will go to DALC.

Dine in or Carry out options are available.

More information about the council can be found here and they can be reached at (580) 736-1170.

