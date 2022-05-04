Duncan Area Literacy Council hosts fundraiser

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Literacy Council is holding a fundraiser this Thursday, on Cinco de Mayo at Don Jose Mexican restaurant in Duncan.

All visitors need to do is mention the Duncan Area Literacy Council to their server, and 100 percent of the meal cost will go to DALC.

Dine in or Carry out options are available.

More information about the council can be found here and they can be reached at (580) 736-1170.

