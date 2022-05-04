Kevin Hime receives Superintendent of the Year award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Association for School Administrators (OASA) has announced Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime as the 2022 OASA District #13 Superintendent of the Year.

Hime has been an educator in Oklahoma for 37 years, 15 of those as superintendent. He graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

Hime received his Master’s Degree in Education Administration from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

He also serves on several education boards to include the Oklahoma State Superintendent’s School Superintendent Advisory Council and the Board of Directors of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

“It is such an honor to receive this recognition,” Hime said. “I have been given the opportunity to influence and motivate our future leaders. This is also a direct reflection of the amazing staff here at Lawton Public Schools. They are united to achieve one common goal and that is to enhance the lives and education of our students. Our work continues to bring opportunities preparing them as Life Ready Graduates.”

Hime will be presented his award at a banquet on June 8 at the CCOSA Summer Leadership Conference at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

OASA recognizes administrators who demonstrate successful experience in educational administration. The award also gives emphasis on the district level and have made contributions to educational administration.

