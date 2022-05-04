Lawton Fire Department called to house and garage fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department was called out to a house and garage fire around 2:15 Wednesday morning.

The home was located in the 1800 block of Arlington. When we arrived on scene, we could see flames coming out of the roof. Firefighters were also working in the garage as heavy smoke was coming from there.

No word on what started fire or if anyone was hurt.

If we get more details on that we’ll try to pass it along.

