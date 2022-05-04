Expert Connections
Lawton Public Schools middle schoolers participate in STEM Day

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools hosted a STEM Day for local 8th graders, in hopes of sparking interest, which could turn them into future engineers.

On Wednesday, at the Life Ready Center, students were introduced to all the different classes the Pre-Engineering Academy has to offer students.

They had a chance to do some hands on activities such as, aerospace dynamics, flying drones and robotics, which go way beyond what they learn in basic science.

Kadence McGillicuddy, a junior at Lawton High School, was recruited to go to this program when she was in middle school.

“STEM is not anything you get introduced to in middle school and elementary,” she said. “It’s not much that you get for STEM, basic science classes, and nothing. But when we get to have days like this we get introduced to robotics, they get introduced to Aerospace, they get introduce to VR, it’s all very exciting.”

She is interning for the Academy, to become an electrical and aerospace engineer.

