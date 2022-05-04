Lawton’s Arts for All festival takes place this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Arts for All Festival is happening this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday,10 a.m. from 8 p.m. on Saturday and again from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Arts for All will be at Shepler Park in Lawton on Gore Boulevard and 5th Street.

This event is free to the public, but vendors will be present.

There will be children’s activities and a wine garden with live entertainment.

