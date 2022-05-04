Expert Connections
Mom charged with child abuse after kindergartner mistakenly takes THC gummies to school, prosecutor says

Melinda Gaticia was charged with second-degree child abuse after her 6-year-old child took a...
Melinda Gaticia was charged with second-degree child abuse after her 6-year-old child took a package of THC-laced gummies to school, officials said.(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By James Paxson, Brianna Owczarzak and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A Michigan mother was charged with second-degree child abuse after her 6-year-old child took a package of THC-laced gummies to school, resulting in four kindergartners being hospitalized, officials said.

According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, the child took the gummies to Edgerton Elementary School in Vienna Township, about 15 miles north of Flint.

Leyton said the mother, identified as Melinda Gaticia, made her own THC gummies at home and placed them in a Life Savers package. She then left them in reach of her 6-year-old child, who took them to school Friday to share with classmates, Leyton said.

“If you are gonna do edibles, eat gummies, you have to safe keep them,” Leyton said.

In the kindergarten classroom, four students fell ill from the gummies and were hospitalized. Three of the students were discharged the next day, and the fourth student was discharged after two days, according to Clio Area Schools Superintendent Fletcher Spears.

Spears said all four students are now back at school.

Gaticia was taken into custody Wednesday after turning herself in. Leyton said the second-degree child abuse charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

