OASA names Stephanie Hime Administrator of the Year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Association for School Administrators (OASA) has announced Stephanie Hime as the 2022 OASA District #13 Central Office Administrator of the Year.

The award represents an administrators’ support and recognition for the contributions of others with continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences.

Hime has a Masters of Education Administration and a Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

She began her career in 1988 in Woodward, before teaching elementary school at several Oklahoma and Texas districts.

Hime came to Lawton Public Schools in 2020 and became the director of new staff development.

“I am truly honored to have received this incredible award,” Mrs. she said. “A special thank you to our LPS team who rallied to ensure Lawton Public Schools was represented in Region 13, Central Office Administration. I am living my dream at Lawton Public Schools, serving and supporting entry-level educators is not only necessary but a rewarding endeavor. So blessed to play a small role in the success of Lawton Public Schools.”

Hime will be presented her award at a banquet on June 8 at CCOSA Summer Leadership Conference at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

