Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OASA names Stephanie Hime Administrator of the Year

Lawton Public Schools Administrator Stephanie Hime.
Lawton Public Schools Administrator Stephanie Hime.(Lawton Public Schools)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Association for School Administrators (OASA) has announced Stephanie Hime as the 2022 OASA District #13 Central Office Administrator of the Year.

The award represents an administrators’ support and recognition for the contributions of others with continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences.

Hime has a Masters of Education Administration and a Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

She began her career in 1988 in Woodward, before teaching elementary school at several Oklahoma and Texas districts.

Hime came to Lawton Public Schools in 2020 and became the director of new staff development.

“I am truly honored to have received this incredible award,” Mrs. she said. “A special thank you to our LPS team who rallied to ensure Lawton Public Schools was represented in Region 13, Central Office Administration. I am living my dream at Lawton Public Schools, serving and supporting entry-level educators is not only necessary but a rewarding endeavor. So blessed to play a small role in the success of Lawton Public Schools.”

Hime will be presented her award at a banquet on June 8 at CCOSA Summer Leadership Conference at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Following storms that rolled through Texoma Monday night, Good Morning Texoma takes a look at...
Cyril sees damage after Monday night storms
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

Latest News

Area letter carriers will accept donations for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
Stamp out hunger event begins next week
Kevin Hime receives Superintendent of the Year award
Cameron University begins art camp registration.
Cameron University begins registration for summer camps
Cameron University begins registration for summer camps