One person dead following crash in Tillman County

By Chase Scheuer
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a crash in Tillman County, about a mile west of Devol.

According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2006 GMC was heading west on US 70, just before 11:30 Tuesday night, when the vehicle left the road briefly and then overcorrected, causing it to roll.

OHP says one person was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Wichita Falls, while a 70-year-old Altus man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is being withheld until next-of-kin can be notified.

Exact details of the crash are still under investigation.

