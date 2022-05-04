Expert Connections
Parents speak out after son’s remains are identified in Lawton

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re hearing from a grieving couple whose son’s remains were found at Cameron University last year.

Tina and Gregory Pufall are searching for answers about the death of Tommy Alexander White, and now, say they’re victims of fraud.

The skull of 33-year-old White was found on Cameron University property in March 2021, but according to his mother, his cause of death is still unknown.

She said there wasn’t enough of his body recovered for the medical examiner to come to a conclusion.

“I want to know what happened to him, of course, and how he got there,” Tina said. “I believe somebody did something to him and put him there because he did not like that area, so I know he wouldn’t have went over there.”

He’d been torn apart by wild animals.

Tina said it wasn’t out of the ordinary for Alex to go weeks without any contact, but he always came back.

She said she last spoke to him in January 2021--a couple of months before his remains were found.

She’s devastated that his three children will have to grow up without Alex and may never find out what happened to him.

“He was very respectful,” Tina said. “He was the last person to sit down to eat. He was the last person to get in the car. He was just a very respectful person, and he loved golf. He loved kids. He has three kids he loves them more than anything in the world.”

And as they continue to come to grips with his passing, they’re now dealing with another issue that is affecting his burial.

Tina and her husband say they received a letter from the Lawton Police Department that they may be the victims of a crime related to a fraudulent notary.

Last year, LPD told 7NEWS a man named Devon Dunham was trying to fraudulently gain homes in a neighborhood in 900 blocks between 34th and 37th Street.

One of those homes is owned by Tina and Gregory.

She said they can’t take out a loan on the home because of the situation.

“I can’t even bury my son,” Tina said. “I can’t even get a loan because you messed that up for me, and there’s other people that probably need that too.”

Dunham is accused of false personation of notary and is set to go to trial June 6th.

Tina and Gregory said Dunham sent a threatening letter, stating that he is “filthy rich” and will charge them rent unless she takes down a social media post she made about the situation.

“It took us like 25 years to pay for this house,” Tina said. “That’s a lot of years. You get to a point to where you’re finally mortgage free and then this happens. It’s just unbelievable.”

According to Tina, officials won’t sign over the home until Dunham is sentenced for the crime.

If you have information about this case, you can leave an anonymous tip with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation by calling 800-522-8017.

