Semi-truck delivers donated food to Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, String Ministries

Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry continues to feed those in Lawton after it opens the doors of their forever home.
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry continues to feed those in Lawton after it opens the doors of their forever home.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - String Ministries and Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry received a semi-truck delivery Wednesday morning with 24 pallets full of non-perishable food and household items sent from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City.

Part of the delivery to Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry was also loaded into trucks to take to Unitarian Universalist Church on Gore to help supply resources for their blessing box.

Both Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry and String Ministries of Lawton will be able to use these donated food and household items to aid them in their missions to assist financially struggling and homeless families with basic needs like providing food, shelter, and establishing financial independence.

There is about 35,000 pounds of non-perishable food items which will go to help many families in the Lawton area.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is increasing its efforts to provide food for those in need since the COVID-19 pandemic, national food shortages and other natural disasters.

Missionaries and local leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were there to help unload and stack the boxes of food for storage and delivery to String Ministries’ Blessing Box.

Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry relies on volunteers and donations and opportunities to help can be found on the JustServe.org website.

