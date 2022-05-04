Stamp out hunger event begins next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On May 14, letter carriers in Comanche County will collect nonperishable food donations from homes on their routes as part of the 30th National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The drive returns after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oklahoma residents will receive plastic donation bags in their mailbox the week of May 9.

On May 14, residents are encouraged to fill the bag, or any plastic bag, with nonperishable food and leave it by their mailbox before their letter carrier arrives.

Recommended items include peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, canned fruits, pasta and canned sauce, soup and stew. Healthy food options are also needed, such as items with low sodium and whole grains.

Donations collected in Comanche County will stay local and benefit Regional Food Bank partners.

Financial donations are also accepted by texting “Food” to 501-501 to make a $10 donation.

Every $1 donated helps to provide four meals to Oklahomans living with hunger.

