Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Stamp out hunger event begins next week

Area letter carriers will accept donations for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
Area letter carriers will accept donations for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.(COURTESY)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On May 14, letter carriers in Comanche County will collect nonperishable food donations from homes on their routes as part of the 30th National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The drive returns after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oklahoma residents will receive plastic donation bags in their mailbox the week of May 9.

On May 14, residents are encouraged to fill the bag, or any plastic bag, with nonperishable food and leave it by their mailbox before their letter carrier arrives.

Recommended items include peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, canned fruits, pasta and canned sauce, soup and stew. Healthy food options are also needed, such as items with low sodium and whole grains.

Donations collected in Comanche County will stay local and benefit Regional Food Bank partners.

Financial donations are also accepted by texting “Food” to 501-501 to make a $10 donation.

Every $1 donated helps to provide four meals to Oklahomans living with hunger.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Following storms that rolled through Texoma Monday night, Good Morning Texoma takes a look at...
Cyril sees damage after Monday night storms
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

Latest News

Lawton Public Schools hosts STEM Day for 8th graders.
Lawton Public Schools middle schoolers participate in STEM Day
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry continues to feed those in Lawton after it opens the doors of...
Semi-truck delivers donated food to Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, String Ministries
Lawton Public Schools Administrator Stephanie Hime.
OASA names Stephanie Hime Administrator of the Year
Kevin Hime receives Superintendent of the Year award