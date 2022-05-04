Two people injured in crash on Cache Road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to the hospital, following a crash in west Lawton earlier Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 34th and Cache a little after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

After a red truck attempted to turn onto Cache road, when it was struck by a silver S.U.V.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital, one with possible serious injuries, there is no update on their condition at this time.

The crash caused damage to a nearby hydrant which caused City of Lawton water officials to turn off water in the area.

Emergency crews closed both eastbound lanes of Cache Road for clean up.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.