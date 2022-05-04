Expert Connections
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road

Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to the hospital, following a crash in west Lawton earlier Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 34th and Cache a little after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

After a red truck attempted to turn onto Cache road, when it was struck by a silver S.U.V.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital, one with possible serious injuries, there is no update on their condition at this time.

The crash caused damage to a nearby hydrant which caused City of Lawton water officials to turn off water in the area.

Emergency crews closed both eastbound lanes of Cache Road for clean up.

