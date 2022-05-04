Women’s conference will be held this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A conference on African American women and their professional experiences will be held this weekend.

The conference is set for this Saturday, May 7 at Union Baptist Church in Lawton.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., while the conference itself begins at 9 a.m.

Ten dollar donations will be taken at the door.

Here to talk to us about the UBC 2022 Women’s Conference is Pastors Shelia and Willie Tiller.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.