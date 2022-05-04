Expert Connections
Women’s conference will be held this weekend

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A conference on African American women and their professional experiences will be held this weekend.

The conference is set for this Saturday, May 7 at Union Baptist Church in Lawton.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., while the conference itself begins at 9 a.m.

Ten dollar donations will be taken at the door.

Here to talk to us about the UBC 2022 Women’s Conference is Pastors Shelia and Willie Tiller.

The skull of 33-year-old White was found on Cameron University property in March 2021, but...
Parents speak out after son's remains are identified in Lawton
