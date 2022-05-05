Central High student receives Inspirational Award

CENTRAL HIGH, Okla. (KSWO) - Central High recognized a student with an Inspirational Award Wednesday afternoon.

Beth Clement is a special needs student who had open heart surgery at 5-months-old, a National Honor Society Member, a two time Oklahoma Miss Amazing and has won Special Olympics silver and gold medals.

She’s a cheerleader and has played basketball for four seasons.

On Wednesday, her classmates put together a huge assembly in her honor.

“A couple weeks ago, Greg messaged me and was telling me about how he wanted to give this award and so obviously, the first person I thought of was her, because she’s an inspiration to everyone,” Shainilee, a student, said. “She doesn’t let things get in her way.”

Beth said it felt great for her classmates to surround her with love and support.

Her coaches said they can’t think of a more deserving person.

