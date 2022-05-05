Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Central High student receives Inspirational Award

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL HIGH, Okla. (KSWO) - Central High recognized a student with an Inspirational Award Wednesday afternoon.

Beth Clement is a special needs student who had open heart surgery at 5-months-old, a National Honor Society Member, a two time Oklahoma Miss Amazing and has won Special Olympics silver and gold medals.

She’s a cheerleader and has played basketball for four seasons.

On Wednesday, her classmates put together a huge assembly in her honor.

“A couple weeks ago, Greg messaged me and was telling me about how he wanted to give this award and so obviously, the first person I thought of was her, because she’s an inspiration to everyone,” Shainilee, a student, said. “She doesn’t let things get in her way.”

Beth said it felt great for her classmates to surround her with love and support.

Her coaches said they can’t think of a more deserving person.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Following storms that rolled through Texoma Monday night, Good Morning Texoma takes a look at...
Cyril sees damage after Monday night storms
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

Latest News

Stoney Snider is sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections after fatal crash.
Lawton man sentenced in fatal crash
The skull of 33-year-old White was found on Cameron University property in March 2021, but...
Parents speak out after son’s remains are identified in Lawton
The skull of 33-year-old White was found on Cameron University property in March 2021, but...
Parents speak out after son’s remains are identified in Lawton
Lawton Public Schools hosts STEM Day for 8th graders.
Lawton Public Schools middle schoolers participate in STEM Day