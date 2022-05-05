Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Comanche Co. Health Dept., moms fight baby formula shortage in SWOK

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A baby formula shortage is impacting families across the country trying to keep their babies healthy.

Here in southwest Oklahoma, one woman is fighting the shortage by providing other guardians in need with her breastmilk.

Brooke-Pollard Sullivan is a 24-year-old mother of two in Lawton.

“I was on Facebook and I kept seeing a bunch of like, ads or postings about the formula shortage and I just thought to myself, like if that was me, I’d be freaking out,” Sullivan said. “I wouldn’t know how to feed my baby. It’s just scary.”

She learned that she could produce a lot of breast milk with her daughter and son, 2-year-old Millie and 8-month-old Waylon.

Sullivan posted in a Facebook group, offering to share her milk with anyone in emergency need.

She said she couldn’t imagine being in that situation and wanted to help others who are.

“That kid is going to have the disadvantages in life because of something that was out of their control, just like this shortage,” Sullivan said. “It’s out of their control and you don’t know what could possibly happen.”

The Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Specialist at the Comanche County Health Department Lauren Hickman said breastmilk is a good alternative if people are facing this problem, but she still said you should consult a professional.

“I encourage them to reach out to their pediatrician about other options that would be comparable,” Hickman said. “I think it’s important to know formulas are similar to the one that you’re baby is drinking because chances are, it just might be a different brand, a different look, but it’s the same formula that’s going to suit baby’s needs.”

The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to try to make their own formula at home, as it may cause low calcium in infants.

Hickman also urges guardians not to water down formula to try to stretch its use.

“What your baby is drinking in their first year of life is crucial to their development and we definitely don’t want to mess that up,” Hickman said. “I mean, formula companies have come a really long way in fitting all those essential nutrients into their formulas.”

Sullivan is selling items in her online shop to help purchase formula for parents in need.

Before using another’s woman’s breastmilk, the health department suggests consulting your doctor first.

You can also contact your local health department for more information about getting milk from the breast milk bank located in Oklahoma City.

Here’s a list of WIC approved vendors that sell baby formula.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Following storms that rolled through Texoma Monday night, Good Morning Texoma takes a look at...
Cyril sees damage after Monday night storms
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

Latest News

Rick Hammock and Freddie Perez talk about Rock and Rumble in Altus.
Rock and Rumble event comes to Altus
Lawton residents gather at Lawton City Hall for National Day of Prayer.
Lawton community celebrates National Day of Prayer
Lawton community celebrates National Day of Prayer
Dairy Queen in Lawton will host Family Fun Night on Tuesday, May 10.
Restaurant in Lawton hosts Family Fun Night