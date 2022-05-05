First Alert Forecast: Clearing By Midday | 5/5AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Showers and thunderstorms, non severe, will be ongoing throughout part of the day today. These storms are producing heavy rain, thunder and lightning but the overall severe threat will remain east of I-35 where the main threats include damaging winds and large hail. With the arrival of the cold front overnight, temperatures today will be slightly cooler. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s for many locations. With that being said, counties north will be slightly cooler, counties south will be slightly warmer! Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the mid 20s.

Rain totals from last nights system in some areas were as high as 5 inches east of Chickasha in Ninnekah | Elgin- 1.5″ | Lawton- 2.5″ | 3″ between Frederick and Manitou |

Mangum- 0.5″ | Gould- 1″ | Little to no rain fell from Grandfield, Walters or Waurika. While we saw some much needed rain across parts of the area yesterday-- sometimes too much can lead to a bad thing. A flood watch is in place until 7PM tonight for Comanche, Stephens and Grady county.

A flood advisory is in place for areas along I-44 from Lawton to the Metro as additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected which will result in minor flooding. Overnight winds will become lighter so temperatures by morning will drop into the upper 40s for most of the area.

Friday will remain quiet and dry with mostly sunny skies. Winds will return out of the south remaining light at 5 to 15mph. Highs by the afternoon (with more sunshine) will rise into the low to mid 80s.

A warming trend continues through the weekend as high pressure settles in and breezy south winds return. Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday with both days at 100° and 101° respectively. Whether we’ll see upper 90s or low 100s, it’s just gonna be hot. Winds both days will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts higher.

A dryline will set up into portions of western Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas both Sunday and Monday. Relative humidity will remain low and with the warm temperatures plus breezy south winds, near-critical to critical fire concerns are expected.

Beyond the 7-day forecast looks to remain in the 90s regardless of rain, sunshine or cloudy skies.

Have a good day! -LW

