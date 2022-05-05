Freedom Elementary hosts color run for parents, teachers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parents at Freedom Elementary are taking the time to give back to teachers this week for Teacher Appreciation Week.

The Freedom Elementary PTA is hosting the Freedom Color Run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 6.

Giving parents a chance to run with their student, while helping support the teachers at Freedom Elementary.

Online registration for the event has ended, but they will allow non-registered parents to watch the fun.

Wristband pick-up starts at 10:30 a.m. and they encourage runners to wear white, in order to get the best effect from the colored powder.

