Advertisement

Lawton community celebrates National Day of Prayer

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Can I get an Amen?

This is what the Nation was saying Thursday, May 5, for National Day of Prayer.

Residents in Lawton, pastors and local leaders gathered at Lawton City Hall to take part of the event.

Prayer, worship and fellowship took place in City Hall’s auditorium.

Those in attendance prayed for the nation, leaders and the community.

First Baptist Church Lawton Pastor Tony Christie said the community needs more prayer, peace and encouragement in our lives, and Thursday was a perfect example of that.

”Pray for our local leaders such as our police chief, chief smith, to the mayor for our mayor, to pray for our council people here. Was a great honor for us, and we enjoy doing that,” Christie said.

National Day of Prayer has been observed for 71 years in the United States.

Lawton residents said they will continue to observe this day every first Thursday in May.

