Lawton man sentenced in fatal crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man convicted in a 2019 deadly crash has been sentenced.

Stoney Snider was was sentenced to serve 10 years with the Department of Corrections.

In April 2019, he had a seizure while driving, which caused him to crash into a home.

His wife died due to injuries sustained from the crash.

Snider told police he knew he should not have been driving at the time.

