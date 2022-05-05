Expert Connections
Lawton man sentenced in fatal crash

Stoney Snider is sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections after fatal crash.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man convicted in a 2019 deadly crash has been sentenced.

Stoney Snider was was sentenced to serve 10 years with the Department of Corrections.

In April 2019, he had a seizure while driving, which caused him to crash into a home.

His wife died due to injuries sustained from the crash.

Snider told police he knew he should not have been driving at the time.

