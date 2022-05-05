Lawton mom helping parents in need through baby formula shortage

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Amid the baby shortage formula happening across the country, one Lawton mother is helping provide others with breast milk.

According to Datasembly, 40 percent of the top-selling baby formula products were out of stock at the end of April.

24-year-old Brooke Pollard-Sullivan is a mom of two in southwest Oklahoma.

She found out about the formula shortage on social media and started offering to help others in emergency need.

She said as a parent, she can’t stand by and watch a child go without.

“That kid is going to have the disadvantages in life because of something that was out of their control, just like this shortage,” Sullivan said. “It’s out of their control and you don’t know what could possibly happen.”

Sullivan is fundraising with her online shop. All the proceeds are going to help purchase formula and send it to parents in need.

The Food & Drug Administration is warning guardians not to make formula at home for babies.

Some have been sent to the hospital after eating it, suffering from low calcium.

You can find the Women, Infants and Children approved vendors that sell formula by clicking here.

