OU Health celebrates National Star Wars Day with patients

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - “May the Fourth Be With You!”

It’s National Star Wars Day, and Wednesday kids at the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital got to meet some special visitors from a galaxy far, far away.

A colorful cast of extragalactic characters, like Storm Troopers, droids of all kinds, and Darth Vader himself.

Kids also got to participate in giveaways to win various Star Wars-themed prizes.

OU Health Manger of Child Life Zone and Special Events Jentri Whitford said events like these are vital for the hospital’s young patients.

“Specifically in the zone and with our child life department, we really focus on that ‘normalcy’ aspect, so making events or times in the zone, really allowing kids to feel like kids,” Whitford said. “So if that’s by bringing characters, things that they are missing -- today lots of kids will go to movie theaters, or things like that, so kids are missing out on those opportunities by being in the hospital. So, they’re getting that chance even though they’re here to participate in those activities, and let them feel a little more like they weren’t here.”

OU Health worked with the Garrison 501st, an international costuming organization, every year to bring some Star Wars joy to the young patients.

