Registration for Tomato Festival Art Competition begins

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Registration is underway for the 3rd Annual Tomato Festival Art Competition, hosted by the Lawton Farmers Market Institute, Arts for All and the Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery.

The competition will feature up to 40 artists, with around $2,000 in prizes.

It will kick off during the Annual Tomato Festival , with a show reception on Friday, July 8, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Leslie Powell Gallery.

Interested artists can pick up an application at the Leslie Powell Gallery, or on the gallery’s Facebook page.

All applications must be turned in to the gallery by 4 p.m. on June 3.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.