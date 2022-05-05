Restaurant in Lawton hosts Family Fun Night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A fast food chain is hosting a community event next week.

Lawton Dairy Queen will host Family Fun Night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10.

The event will feature food and fun for people of all ages.

DJ Suave and magician John Pansze as well as mime face painters are also making an appearance at the event.

The event is hosted by General Manage and U.S. Army Veteran Rod Moore.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.