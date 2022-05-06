Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: From severe storms to possible record highs, welcome to Texoma!

Triple digit heat possible on Sunday and Monday
First Alert Weather 10pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and becoming chilly with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the north at 5 mph.

On Friday, a ridge of high pressure begins to strength from the Desert Southwest allowing for highs to rebound into the low-to-mid 80s. Expect bright and sunny skies with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Summertime heat returns over the upcoming weekend with highs topping out in the low 90s on Saturday and into the upper 90s and triple digits on Sunday. Fire weather conditions will return for areas mainly west of Highway-183 over the weekend.

A Rex Block will develop across the U.S. early next week. Although it sounds simple enough, this pattern is a persistent “blocking” pattern that effectively stops the forward progression of the low and high pressure. This will help establish the dry line that will bring the chance for isolated storms each day next week. The overall coverage will be low.

Record highs are likely on Monday with a forecast high of 101 degrees in both Lawton and Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Following storms that rolled through Texoma Monday night, Good Morning Texoma takes a look at...
Cyril sees damage after Monday night storms
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

Latest News

Comanche Battalion of Cameron University ROTC receives various foods.
Cameron University Comanche Battalion is blessed
Lawton emergency crews respond to a crash Thursday, May 5, on Winners Way near Lee Boulevard
Lawton crews respond to crash on Winners Way
The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to try to make their own formula at...
Comanche Co. Health Dept., moms fight baby formula shortage in SWOK
Rick Hammock and Freddie Perez talk about Rock and Rumble in Altus.
Rock and Rumble event comes to Altus