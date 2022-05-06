7News First Alert Weather: From severe storms to possible record highs, welcome to Texoma!

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and becoming chilly with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the north at 5 mph.

On Friday, a ridge of high pressure begins to strength from the Desert Southwest allowing for highs to rebound into the low-to-mid 80s. Expect bright and sunny skies with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Summertime heat returns over the upcoming weekend with highs topping out in the low 90s on Saturday and into the upper 90s and triple digits on Sunday. Fire weather conditions will return for areas mainly west of Highway-183 over the weekend.

A Rex Block will develop across the U.S. early next week. Although it sounds simple enough, this pattern is a persistent “blocking” pattern that effectively stops the forward progression of the low and high pressure. This will help establish the dry line that will bring the chance for isolated storms each day next week. The overall coverage will be low.

Record highs are likely on Monday with a forecast high of 101 degrees in both Lawton and Wichita Falls.

