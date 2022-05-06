Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Toasty weekend ahead with record highs likely to kick off the workweek

Use heat safety precautions if you plan on being outdoors
First Alert Weather 5pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and cool with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, skies will be bright and sunny with highs topping out in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts. A Red Flag Warning will be in place for Childress, Cottle, and King counties where critical fire danger will become present during the afternoon. A heat Advisory will be in place for Haskell and Throckmorton counties with highs ranging anywhere between 101-106 degrees.

On Sunday, the warming trend continue with highs soaring near 100 degrees. There will be an increased risk for heat related illnesses to set-in if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Expect another sunny afternoon.

Looking ahead, a dry line will set up each afternoon bringing the chance for an isolated shower or storm through much of next week. There will be an omega blocking pattern that will allow temperatures to remain well above average. Record high temperatures are likely on Monday with a forecast high of 101 degrees for Lawton and Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Following storms that rolled through Texoma Monday night, Good Morning Texoma takes a look at...
Cyril sees damage after Monday night storms
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

Latest News

Following the Lawton Police Department’s release of the body camera footage from that night,...
Sanders’ family attorney seeks to upgrade charges to first degree murder
Arts for All Festival takes place in Lawton at Shepler Park.
City of Lawton invites community to Arts for All Festival
The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to try to make their own formula at...
Baby formula shortage affects parents, guardians in SWOK
Fire departments in Walters will host a benefit dinner for Dillon Padgett, who was injured in...
Walters fire fighters will host benefit dinner next week
Students at Great Plains Technology Center participate in Traffic Safety Day event.
Traffic Safety Day comes to Great Plains Technology Center