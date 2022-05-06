7News First Alert Weather: Toasty weekend ahead with record highs likely to kick off the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and cool with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, skies will be bright and sunny with highs topping out in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts. A Red Flag Warning will be in place for Childress, Cottle, and King counties where critical fire danger will become present during the afternoon. A heat Advisory will be in place for Haskell and Throckmorton counties with highs ranging anywhere between 101-106 degrees.

On Sunday, the warming trend continue with highs soaring near 100 degrees. There will be an increased risk for heat related illnesses to set-in if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Expect another sunny afternoon.

Looking ahead, a dry line will set up each afternoon bringing the chance for an isolated shower or storm through much of next week. There will be an omega blocking pattern that will allow temperatures to remain well above average. Record high temperatures are likely on Monday with a forecast high of 101 degrees for Lawton and Wichita Falls.

