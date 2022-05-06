Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cameron University Comanche Battalion is blessed

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Battalion of the Cameron ROTC received a blessing to formalize its unity with the tribe.

The blessing took place at Cameron’s Burch Hall Thursday afternoon.

ROTC officials were happy for the ceremony, and how it brought the Battalion closer to the tribe.

“We bear their name, which is an honor to us, and it was a phenomenal opportunity to commemorate that, bless our battalion, and just strengthen our partnership moving forward, and it was a great opportunity,” Chair of the Military Science Department Lt. Col. Pete Salfeety said.

In turn, tribal officials were happy to share the love and fellowship with the members of the battalion.

“Life is very precious, just as yours and hers and mine -- very precious, and it’s got to be taken care of,” Lloys Heminokeky, president of Comanche Nation American Church, said. “These cadets have personal problems, they have wants, they have needs and all these things, and that’s what I combined for them.”

As per tradition, the Battalion gifted the visiting tribal members with a gift of various foods -- like meat, eggs and other items -- which will be paid forward to Comanche Nation families.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Following storms that rolled through Texoma Monday night, Good Morning Texoma takes a look at...
Cyril sees damage after Monday night storms
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

Latest News

First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: From severe storms to possible record highs, welcome to Texoma!
Lawton emergency crews respond to a crash Thursday, May 5, on Winners Way near Lee Boulevard
Lawton crews respond to crash on Winners Way
The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to try to make their own formula at...
Comanche Co. Health Dept., moms fight baby formula shortage in SWOK
Rick Hammock and Freddie Perez talk about Rock and Rumble in Altus.
Rock and Rumble event comes to Altus