Cameron University Comanche Battalion is blessed

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Battalion of the Cameron ROTC received a blessing to formalize its unity with the tribe.

The blessing took place at Cameron’s Burch Hall Thursday afternoon.

ROTC officials were happy for the ceremony, and how it brought the Battalion closer to the tribe.

“We bear their name, which is an honor to us, and it was a phenomenal opportunity to commemorate that, bless our battalion, and just strengthen our partnership moving forward, and it was a great opportunity,” Chair of the Military Science Department Lt. Col. Pete Salfeety said.

In turn, tribal officials were happy to share the love and fellowship with the members of the battalion.

“Life is very precious, just as yours and hers and mine -- very precious, and it’s got to be taken care of,” Lloys Heminokeky, president of Comanche Nation American Church, said. “These cadets have personal problems, they have wants, they have needs and all these things, and that’s what I combined for them.”

As per tradition, the Battalion gifted the visiting tribal members with a gift of various foods -- like meat, eggs and other items -- which will be paid forward to Comanche Nation families.

