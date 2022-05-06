City of Lawton invites community to Arts for All Festival

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Calling all artists and art lovers, too!

The annual Arts for All Festival kicked off today and lasts throughout the weekend.

There’s something for everyone, from finger-licking good food to Oklahoma wine and lots of art, photography, woodworking, and jewelry.

Festival Chairman Ronda Norrell said she is very excited that its finally coming back to Lawton after being canceled the past two years.

She encourages everyone to come out.

After a couple-year hiatus because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Arts for All Festival is back in full swing at Shepler Park in Lawton.

”We canceled the show 2020 and so we were down 2020 and 2021 now were back,” Norrell said. “So I want you to see the back of my shirt, can I turn around ‘The Buzz is back’ were back.”

A new feature at the festival is the Lawton Farmer’s Market, which opened earlier this year.

Norrell said the building will be a weekend home to a wine garden and a stage area for entertainment.

“Were lucky to have that facility, were lucky to have the use,” she said. “Were using it as you can see when you’re walking around. It’s a wonderful building, it’s a wonderful thing for the city to have. And for events like this, for festivals to be able to use this Hubb and get eclectic and power right here.”

Ninety artists will showcase their fine art, photography, pottery, sculptures, paintings, and jewelry.

Each year, Arts for All features an artist, and this year that is Randy Jones.

He said he has waited a long time for this and he’s excited for his work to be on display for so many people.

“You know normally there are 70 to 80 people that show up here every year,” Jones said. “And to be selected as the featured artist for the next year, I think is pretty special.”

He is a wildlife photographer, who is very passionate about photography and the arts.

Many people wonder where Jones takes his photos.

”They think I am from Wyoming or New Mexico and I say ‘no’ probably 95 percent of my photos and what I do is from right here in Oklahoma,” he said.

Jones explained his photos come with a lot of work and diligence.

Jones said, he actually waited and watched animals for two days so they could feel comfortable with him.

He’s proud to have Oklahoma as his inspiration to capture beautiful moments, and also grateful that Lawton truly supports the arts.

”I’ve been to other cities and done other shows, but Arts for All is pretty special,” Jones said. “They like the art, the people that run the show are very friendly and work with you. It’s just really a blessing, this is my favorite show. I consider it my home show.”

The Arts for All Festival started Friday, May 6, and will continue throughout the weekend.

This is happening at Shepler Park in Lawton on Gore Boulevard and 5th Street.

This event is completely free to the public.

