Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

City of Lawton invites community to Arts for All Festival

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Calling all artists and art lovers, too!

The annual Arts for All Festival kicked off today and lasts throughout the weekend.

There’s something for everyone, from finger-licking good food to Oklahoma wine and lots of art, photography, woodworking, and jewelry.

Festival Chairman Ronda Norrell said she is very excited that its finally coming back to Lawton after being canceled the past two years.

She encourages everyone to come out.

After a couple-year hiatus because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Arts for All Festival is back in full swing at Shepler Park in Lawton.

”We canceled the show 2020 and so we were down 2020 and 2021 now were back,” Norrell said. “So I want you to see the back of my shirt, can I turn around ‘The Buzz is back’ were back.”

A new feature at the festival is the Lawton Farmer’s Market, which opened earlier this year.

Norrell said the building will be a weekend home to a wine garden and a stage area for entertainment.

“Were lucky to have that facility, were lucky to have the use,” she said. “Were using it as you can see when you’re walking around. It’s a wonderful building, it’s a wonderful thing for the city to have. And for events like this, for festivals to be able to use this Hubb and get eclectic and power right here.”

Ninety artists will showcase their fine art, photography, pottery, sculptures, paintings, and jewelry.

Each year, Arts for All features an artist, and this year that is Randy Jones.

He said he has waited a long time for this and he’s excited for his work to be on display for so many people.

“You know normally there are 70 to 80 people that show up here every year,” Jones said. “And to be selected as the featured artist for the next year, I think is pretty special.”

He is a wildlife photographer, who is very passionate about photography and the arts.

Many people wonder where Jones takes his photos.

”They think I am from Wyoming or New Mexico and I say ‘no’ probably 95 percent of my photos and what I do is from right here in Oklahoma,” he said.

Jones explained his photos come with a lot of work and diligence.

Jones said, he actually waited and watched animals for two days so they could feel comfortable with him.

He’s proud to have Oklahoma as his inspiration to capture beautiful moments, and also grateful that Lawton truly supports the arts.

”I’ve been to other cities and done other shows, but Arts for All is pretty special,” Jones said. “They like the art, the people that run the show are very friendly and work with you. It’s just really a blessing, this is my favorite show. I consider it my home show.”

The Arts for All Festival started Friday, May 6, and will continue throughout the weekend.

This is happening at Shepler Park in Lawton on Gore Boulevard and 5th Street.

This event is completely free to the public.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Following storms that rolled through Texoma Monday night, Good Morning Texoma takes a look at...
Cyril sees damage after Monday night storms
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

Latest News

Following the Lawton Police Department’s release of the body camera footage from that night,...
Sanders’ family attorney seeks to upgrade charges to first degree murder
The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to try to make their own formula at...
Baby formula shortage affects parents, guardians in SWOK
Fire departments in Walters will host a benefit dinner for Dillon Padgett, who was injured in...
Walters fire fighters will host benefit dinner next week
Students at Great Plains Technology Center participate in Traffic Safety Day event.
Traffic Safety Day comes to Great Plains Technology Center