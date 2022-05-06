Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Family mistakes coyote pup for dog, takes it home

The pup is now recovering in isolation but will soon be joined by a foster sibling.
The pup is now recovering in isolation but will soon be joined by a foster sibling.(Nina Flaherty via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts family took home what they thought was a lost dog, only to later realize it was actually a coyote pup.

They called a wildlife center for help.

The pup is a young male who was separated from his family, the center said.

Health officials helped determine the coyote, fortunately, did not pose a risk of rabies exposure.

Coyotes are a rabies vector species and if any of the family members had been bitten, scratched, or had extended contact with the pup, it would have been euthanized and tested.

It is recovering in isolation but will soon be joined by a foster sibling.

The pups will be raised together and given a chance to grow and learn natural behaviors in large, outdoor caging.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Following storms that rolled through Texoma Monday night, Good Morning Texoma takes a look at...
Cyril sees damage after Monday night storms
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

Latest News

In this photo made available by NASA, four commercial crew astronauts, from left, European...
SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home, then launches 53 satellites
Brittney Griner remains in Russia after she was detained arriving at a Moscow airport in...
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner still detained amid start of the regular season
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year...
Jill Biden visits Europe, will meet with Ukrainian refugees
The survey also found that 52% of students do not believe college is worth the debt, and 40%...
College grads expect to make $50,000 more at their first job than they actually will, survey finds
This undated photo provided by the Boone County Sheriff's Office shows Andrew Wilhoite. ...
Indiana man charged with murder wins township primary race