First Alert Forecast: Hello Summer Heat | 5/6AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Friday! We (almost) made it to the end of the workweek. It may just be me but this week definitely dragged on. Thankfully our weather pattern going forward into the weekend remains quiet/ dry. Temperatures as you’re walking out the door this Friday are in the 40s and 50s, so the light jacket will suffice. By the afternoon, you won’t need the jacket as mostly sunny skies with allow for temperatures to rise into the 80s for most locations. North to south winds will remain light at 5 to 15mph.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s by sunrise tomorrow morning with clear skies and light winds. Mother Nature is dialing up the thermostat for us over the weekend as record breaking high temperatures are possible Sunday and Monday. Saturday will see ample sunshine with highs in the upper 80s NE with low 100 SW. Breezy southeast winds at 10 to 20mph. With the rapid rise in temperatures, breezy south winds- fire weather concerns return for some western locations of north Texas/ southwest Oklahoma. Thankfully, with the recent rainfall, the fire danger isn’t as high as it could be.

HOT is the only way to describe Sunday. We’ll see plenty of sun with highs soaring into the triple digits for all locations along and west of I-44. Eastern counties will still be hot don’t get me wrong but will likely top out in the upper 90s. Southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

There’s a lot of outdoor events going on this weekend- so here are a few tips to help you beat the heat: drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, take plenty of breaks in the shade, wear loose fitting, light colored clothing and don’t forget to wear sunscreen!

The unseasonably warm, summer-like hot weather continues into early next week. Temperatures to start the work week will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with clear skies/ light winds. By the afternoon on Monday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs again in the upper 90s to low 100s. Breezy south winds at 10 to 20mph, with anticipated gusts higher.

Elevated fire conditions will become near- critical to critical with the winds and heat Sunday and Monday. Tuesday will fall into the upper 90s under a mix of sun/clouds and breezy south winds. Wednesday and Thursday will drop into the mid 90s with south winds at 10 to 15mph and partly cloudy skies.

Most of the week remains dry but a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms returns by late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Have a great Friday and a better weekend! -LW

