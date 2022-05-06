Parents, students participate in color run

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Kids and parents at Freedom Elementary School are raising money to support the teachers at their school.

And they’re doing that in the most colorful way possible.

Freedom’s 3rd annual color run got off to a running start Friday afternoon, after the brakes were put on last year’s plans due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

The school’s PTA hosts the event every year to teach children how important it is to stay healthy, but have fun with it.

“Every grade level has a certain amount of laps that they’re supposed to run,” Mikel Shanklin, from Freedom Elementary, said. “We have our applause unit here today, helping with the color. So Fort Sill is playing a big part in this as well.”

Everyone there was encouraged to wear white, because colored powder was thrown on their shirts as they ran their laps, so they have a souvenir of the run.

Shanklin said the kids have been looking forward to this event all year.

