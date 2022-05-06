Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Parents, students participate in color run

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Kids and parents at Freedom Elementary School are raising money to support the teachers at their school.

And they’re doing that in the most colorful way possible.

Freedom’s 3rd annual color run got off to a running start Friday afternoon, after the brakes were put on last year’s plans due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

The school’s PTA hosts the event every year to teach children how important it is to stay healthy, but have fun with it.

“Every grade level has a certain amount of laps that they’re supposed to run,” Mikel Shanklin, from Freedom Elementary, said. “We have our applause unit here today, helping with the color. So Fort Sill is playing a big part in this as well.”

Everyone there was encouraged to wear white, because colored powder was thrown on their shirts as they ran their laps, so they have a souvenir of the run.

Shanklin said the kids have been looking forward to this event all year.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Following storms that rolled through Texoma Monday night, Good Morning Texoma takes a look at...
Cyril sees damage after Monday night storms
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

Latest News

Following the Lawton Police Department’s release of the body camera footage from that night,...
Sanders’ family attorney seeks to upgrade charges to first degree murder
Arts for All Festival takes place in Lawton at Shepler Park.
City of Lawton invites community to Arts for All Festival
The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to try to make their own formula at...
Baby formula shortage affects parents, guardians in SWOK
Fire departments in Walters will host a benefit dinner for Dillon Padgett, who was injured in...
Walters fire fighters will host benefit dinner next week
Students at Great Plains Technology Center participate in Traffic Safety Day event.
Traffic Safety Day comes to Great Plains Technology Center