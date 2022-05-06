Traffic Safety Day comes to Great Plains Technology Center

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday, May 6, was Traffic Safety Day in Oklahoma, and students at the Great Plains Technology Center got refresher on all the things not to do while on the road.

Students visited several different stations, including a texting and driving and drinking and driving station, with the use of drunk goggles.

There was also a rollover simulator and an ATV safety station.

Challenge Oklahoma has been around since the 1980′s, and it originally started as a program to bring awareness to the dangers of getting behind the wheel while drunk.

That focus, has since shifted, as more and more teens take the the road, with a phone in their hand.

“We give kids a license at a young age, and we don’t really talk to them about driving,” Linda Terrell, organizer at Oklahoma Challenge, said. “They’re going to be transportation consumers for the rest of their lives. We have got to teach them the importance of focusing on driving. Sometimes driving seems to be the distraction, we’re doing so many things in our car. So, we have to take moments. This is probably the most important thing they can have and talk about all year long.”

Terrell said they included an ATV safety station this year, because Oklahoma is leading the country in the amount of deadly ATV and side by side accidents.

