UPDATE: Former LPD officers charged in killing of Quadry Sanders arraigned, post bail

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The former Lawton Police Department officers charged with first degree manslaughter were arraigned Friday morning at the Comanche County Courthouse.

Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle’s bond was set at $25,000 each. Both men posted bail.

A hearing is set for August 1, 2022, with Judge Emmit Tayloe assigned to the case.

Friday morning, the Comanche County District Attorney said the two men are being charged with First Degree Manslaughter in connection to the December 5, 2021 shooting of Quadry Sanders.

The Lawton Police Department posted the body camera footage from the shooting to the City of Lawton’s YouTube page. You can watch it here. We do want to warn that this video is disturbing.

Here’s a link to statements from the Comanche County District Attorney, Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn and Mayor Stan Booker.

7NEWS will have an interview with Sanders’ family attorney Friday at 6 p.m.

